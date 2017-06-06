Military says missile defense system has yet to fail

The United States military issued clarification today on the accuracy of the island's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System. This after Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio was quoted in Breitbart news as questioning whether the system was only effective in one out of four tries.

According to Joint Region Marianas spokesperson Greg Kuntz, to date the THAAD has had a 100 percent success rate after accomplishing 13 intercepts in 13 attempts.

He added the THAAD system can defeat short, medium and intermediate range ballistic missiles in their terminal phase of flight.