Judiciary launching Driving While Intoxicated Court

A new approach at handling drunk driving cases Is launched. The Judiciary of Guam announcing the start of the Driving While Intoxicated Court. It's described to be a therapeutic court to address the number of adult DWI cases through evidence based therapeutic methods.

450 DWI cases on average go through the superior court each year. The court will be funded at more than $339,000 through a USDOJ Office of Justice Programs grant, and modeled after the Judiciary's Adult Drug Court Program. The program will accept 10 to 15 participants each year.

Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena says, "Closing the gap in time for clients in this therapeutic court to receive the treatment they need brings them one step closer to helping them turn their lives around."

