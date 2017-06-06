Drug raid made at DPW

Officers with the Guam Police Department's Mandana Drug Task Force execute a drug raid sweep on the Upper Tumon compound early Wednesday. KUAM first broke the news on social media. The sweep, we learned, resulted in officers getting a hit.

Dozens of Department of Public Works employees forced to leave their office and stay outside in the parking lot, as police officers storm in. The drug sweep happening around 8am today. DPW Deputy Director Felix Benavente admits management knew this was coming, saying, "We got an anonymous tip and the director and myself forwarded the tip to the Guam Police Department and what was going on here this morning is the police chief's response to the information."

Criminal investigators are seen with drug-sniffing dogs roving the grounds. The gate into the compound is closed off, as workers wait to find out what's going on.

"We had management that went around and acted like Sheppard's to keep the people apprised of what's going on an assuring them we will get right back to work as soon as this is over," he added.

Mandana Drug Task force agents spent more than one hour conducting the sweep. Agents are also seen spending much of their time around this parked green car. An officer on scene tells KUAM the operation was a success, but declined to immediately release further details of their investigation.

"It's always alarming. We look at ourselves here in the department as a family and when we get information like this it's always disconcerting," said Benavente.

A particular spot where the task force concentrated their search efforts is the satellite station where government vehicles like school buses and police cars are sent for repair. Benavente says it's also the area where the offices are for solid waste, mass transit, construction control, highway safety and admin.

When asked if DPW has zero-tolerance, Benavente replied, "Absolutely, absolutely."

All employees were allowed to return to work around 9:15 am when the all-clear was given.

Investigators late today confirm K-9's alerted them to a parked car where they found a clear plastic bag with white crystal like substance in the trunk. Authorities say they honed in on a location in the security office, as well. Though it's unclear what was found there.