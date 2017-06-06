Guam ballers give back by hosting kids hoops camp

Kali Benavente and Destiny Castro are spending the summer giving back to kids at the Tamuning Gym. Castro and Benavente grew up in the program and played youth basketball for the Tamuning Typhoons. The two are camp leaders coaching player's ages 6 to 10 years old in the basic fundamentals of basketball.

Benavente said, "It's mostly for them to come and have a good time and enjoy while playing basketball. We have a lot of new experience. We even helped with camps back there so we brought what we learned there to teach them over here."

They both attend Chaminade University in Honolulu Hawaii and just finished their freshman season for the Lady Silverswords. Starting 25-plus games for Caminade has been a learning experience for point guard Kali Benavente. She says growing up in the Tamuning Typhoons program has been a great experience, so she jumped at the chance to share what she has learned off island.

Benavente added, "It was a really great experience and not many people get that kind of opportunity so every chance we get we just soaked it up. As long as you work hard, you have a chance. It's not easy but everybody can do it."

Chaminade is a Division 2 school that competes in the Pac West Conference. The team plays against Cal Baptist, Hawaii Pacific University and Point Loma.

Castro said, "Well it was pretty hard and difficult. We had to adjust to our team and our coach. He had a different philosophy in playing so we just had to adjust to him. It got easier but the teams we were playing were good and it was really competitive."

Castro has had success as an Honorable Mention and also winning the Pac West Freshman of the Year Award.

Castro said, "I think here when we play we don't really think about the fundamental things but honestly, fundamentals is what gets you there. I'd be honest I really don't have a left hand, so I had to work on that. It's just working on everything that I am not doing so well in, like my left hand, lay-ups and shooting. So that's what I had to improve on to be able to stay in the game with them."

