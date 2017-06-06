Appeal for second corrections officer not heard

The second Department of Corrections officer appealing her adverse action was set to have her case heard today. But that didn't happen. And the agency's leader has responded to the recent appeals against his department.

Disciplined for not securing the crime scene. Longtime DepCor Lt. MaryHelen Lizama is appealing her letter of reprimand.

Through she was not able to attend the first status hearing before the Civil Service Commission Tuesday afternoon, DepCor director Tony Lamorena says he plans to file a motion to have the appeal thrown out.

"She's gone directly to the CSC so therefore we have to follow the DOA rules and regulation so if she is to file a grievance it should be filed through us and then go through the steps," he said.

Lamorena further explains how she should have brought her fight against her letter of reprimand to DepCor first.

Lizama's hearing has been continued to June 13th.

That's the same day fired officer Benjamin Urquizu will have his second hearing before the commission.

As we reported, Urquizu was fired for failing to perform his duties and responsibilities the day he found detainee Justin Meno beaten in the post 6 yard area.

Urquizu's GFT representative argued his client was punished twice, but Lamorena says, "Administrative leave is not an act of punishment. He was paid just as if he was on the job."

DepCor management also failed to show up to his first hearing last week. Lamorena says it was an oversight on his part, as he was off island. However, he defends prison management decision and disciplinary action taken against the four officers.

"Everyone had to realize that you have to follow standards. There are SOP's in place and regardless of your rank or how many years of service you served with the agency you have to follow these SOP's and when they are not followed things like these happen," he said.

GFT also argued that DepCor has yet to process Urquizu's termination delaying him from getting his final pay check. They confirm that they will file a formal complaint with the Department of Labor against the DOC Acting Director for "a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act."

Two other officers suspended have yet to file an appeal.