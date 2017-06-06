How will budget cuts affect tsunami warning systems?

Proposed budget cuts from the Trump Administration could affect tsunami warning systems, but local agencies are still unsure how the cuts could affect the island and will mitigate any issues should the island be affected.

Guam is no stranger to earthquakes and the potential for tsunamis to occur. But recent proposed cuts to the budget for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration could impact the accuracy and timeliness of warnings for these natural disasters. The proposed cuts would save taxpayer dollars, but would force the consolidation of the only two tsunami warning centers - one in Alaska and one in Hawaii.

The centers could see a 60% reduction in staff with the proposal. National Weather service Meteorologist Chip Guard says he's unsure of what the impacts will be for Guam at this time - but hopes the concerns of NOAA are heard. "All of this stuff is in Hawaii the International Tsunami Information Center is there, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center is there, and so they've addressed a lot of the concerns they have," Guard explained. "And so I'm sure they're going to get back to the President and is staff and say these are the concerns we have.

"I think we're going to have to see what comes out of this."

There are also talks of taking funds away from detection systems including deep ocean buoys that allow for accurate warnings and for residents enough time to prepare.

The Office of Civil Defense and Department of Homeland Security is also unsure of what the impacts may be of these cuts. But Spokesperson Jenna Gaminde says the systems their agency has in place are in working order, as she noted, "The advisory, either a watch or a warning about a tsunami, would come from the National Weather Service and we'd use that information to get that out to the public. The Emergency Alert Broadcast System is tested on a monthly basis, which is great.

"The all-hazards alert system was just recently tested and we're testing that on a quarterly basis so we're looking to test that again at the end of this year."