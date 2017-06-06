How will budget cuts affect tsunami warning systems?

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
He's accused of sexually molesting two former students at St. Anthony School in Tamuning. But former music teacher Raymond Caluag still works with children in the Philippines.More >>
He's accused of sexually molesting two former students at St. Anthony School in Tamuning. But former music teacher Raymond Caluag still works with children in the Philippines.More >>
At least one, TakeCare, who is owed $565,000, has put the Department of Administration on notice to pay up if GovGuam wants to avoid termination of coverage for retirees.More >>
At least one, TakeCare, who is owed $565,000, has put the Department of Administration on notice to pay up if GovGuam wants to avoid termination of coverage for retirees.More >>
They were there to talk about their budget request, but the Mayor's Council of Guam executive director instead had been grilled over the nearly 40 trips that mayors and their employees have taken in the last four months...trips that total almost $50,000 when they are only budgeted $40,000 for travel.More >>
They were there to talk about their budget request, but the Mayor's Council of Guam executive director instead had been grilled over the nearly 40 trips that mayors and their employees have taken in the last four months...trips that total almost $50,000 when they are only budgeted $40,000 for travel.More >>
The National Weather service says the island can expect more tropical cyclone activity in 2017 than last year, but thankfully not as much activity as we did in 2015.More >>
The National Weather service says the island can expect more tropical cyclone activity in 2017 than last year, but thankfully not as much activity as we did in 2015.More >>
Police attempted to pull over 46-year-old Robert Torralba who was spotted riding a motorcycle down Ysensong and Chalan Kotda in Dededo on June 1.More >>
Police attempted to pull over 46-year-old Robert Torralba who was spotted riding a motorcycle down Ysensong and Chalan Kotda in Dededo on June 1.More >>
Sabrina Salas Matanane is taking on a new role as Managing Director of KUAM News and Local Productions.More >>
Sabrina Salas Matanane is taking on a new role as Managing Director of KUAM News and Local Productions.More >>
Guam Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense played host to guests from the Armed Forces of the Philippines.More >>
Guam Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense played host to guests from the Armed Forces of the Philippines.More >>
While they're most known for assisting families through disasters including typhoons and house fires, Red Cross also does work to educate the community on disaster preparedness as well as provide trainings for lifesaving skills.More >>
While they're most known for assisting families through disasters including typhoons and house fires, Red Cross also does work to educate the community on disaster preparedness as well as provide trainings for lifesaving skills.More >>
The United Airlines Plane Pull event benefiting the American Cancer Society and Guam Cancer Care is scheduled for June 24th at the United Hangar in Tiyan.More >>
The United Airlines Plane Pull event benefiting the American Cancer Society and Guam Cancer Care is scheduled for June 24th at the United Hangar in Tiyan.More >>