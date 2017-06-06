Motive detailed behind luxury cars shipping scheme

It was under seal...until now. A motive is detailed in court documents in a case involving dozens of luxury cars that were fraudulently registered in Guam and shipped to China.

They're in the business of selling luxury cars. But only in Guam. Prestige Automobiles owner John Shen Sr., sales manager Orlando Domingo, and sales and ordering administrator Ana Absalon face charges of identity theft, tampering with public records, forgery, and conspiracy to name a few.

As reported, the three are accused in a scheme involving the fraudulent registration of luxury cars in Guam and shipping them to China. Now a motive to their scheme.

According to a recently unsealed affidavit by FBI Special Agent Joshua Kipp, Prestige Automobiles sold approximately $2 million in vehicles to shell company, Pan Asia. Shell companies are often used in money laundering schemes.

In this case, they were avoiding detection from BMW as well as avoiding Guam's Business Privilege Tax.

According to court documents, "By selling the cars to Pan Asia, who then exported them to China, Shen was working in a different market where he was not a licensed dealer."

Their scheme started to unravel in 2015 after a man was denied public assistance because his files showed he purchased a BMW and Landrover earlier that year.

When he looked further, he found out the vehicles were fraudulently registered under his name at DMV.

Five others discovered they too had luxury cars in their name without their knowledge.

While Prestige Automobiles had tried to undo the damage and de-register the vehicles - they were already on authorities' radars.

But how did they get information to fill out the registration forms?

Domingo allegedly copied information from his previous customers.

Absalon, who sidelined as a tax preparer, copied information from her clients.

Proceeds from the China sales were then laundered through MGT Corporation and close to 5-million dollars in checks paid out to Prestige Automobiles.

Defendants are set to appear back in court on June 27.

Trial is scheduled for early 2018.