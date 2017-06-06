GovGuam working on paying insurers

Millions of dollars owed to the island's three health insurance companies. At least one, TakeCare, who is owed $565,000, has put the Department of Administration on notice to pay up if GovGuam wants to avoid termination of coverage for retirees.

NetCare is owed $700,000, but officials say there is no threat of cutting coverage to retirees. That same response coming for SelectCare who is owed $9 million.

The governor's spokesperson says they are working to make good on payments, as Oyaol Ngiririkl told KUAM News, "First let me just calm everybody down. None of the insurance companies are going to discontinue services to retirees or GovGuam employees or any of their family members. That's all intact."

Adelup officials admit there are a couple of months out of the year where cash flow does not move as quick and they do fall behind.

However, they reassure retirees that coverage will remain in place, as they work to make payments.