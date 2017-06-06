Superintendent tours two of the island's most dilapidated campuses

Electrical issues and corroded canopies that leave students drenched on rainy days...those are some of the top issues at Agueda Johnston Middle School, according to superintendent Jon Fernandez. He said of the Ordot facility, "FEMA funded these canopies which are constructed with plywood and tin and so now those are aged and deteriorating."

Just twenty minutes north and you can see similar problems at Vicente Benavente Middle School. In one of the school hallways, leaks and what appears to be mold on the ceiling. At the fast track classrooms, the lack of an awning means students sometimes walk to class in the rain, and at the old 6th grade annex, these condemned buildings have been in need of demolition for over a decade.

Fernandez said demolition of condemned classrooms could cost $50,000, adding, "This is an area that's not being used, it presents a hazard to the campus, and we're trying to figure out solutions, maybe working with the National Guard or some other agency to find a way to take it down and turn it maybe into a recreational area for students."

Smaller items that officials try to continually patch up include holes in the walls, run-down bathrooms, and a louver system that leaves the second floor hallway stifling hot. "We're having some air circulation issues, so today it's very hot in the hallways, you're not seeing a lot of air circulation, no wind coming through, so that's something we have to figure out our way past an interim solution," he said.

Despite the issues, Fernandez said major improvements have been made, saying, "Maybe a few years ago, there were a lot more issues regarding mold, a lot more issues regarding AC's being broken and in disrepair and we were able to address many of those issues with the ARRA money that we got, the federal assistance so we repaired all the roofs, we installed and are keeping up with the AC issues 119 so a lot of these remaining issues are high cost items."

Fernandez said community partnerships like the Adopt-A-School program play an important role in helping schools fill the gap. Meanwhile, he plans to meet with school principals to discuss school preparedness and tour additional secondary schools over the next week.