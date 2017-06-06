Mayors Council grilled over travel habits

They were there to talk about their budget request, but the Mayor's Council of Guam executive director instead had been grilled over the nearly 40 trips that mayors and their employees have taken in the last four months...trips that total almost $50,000 when they are only budgeted $40,000 for travel. Most recently, a trip called into question involved a dozen mayors and their staff going to a strawberry festival in the Philippines back in March, and another eight who went to the mango festival in that country last month.

Oversight chair Senator Michael San Nicolas called-out executive director Angel Sablan, saying, "We are seeing large parties traveling every single month from the Mayors council and so far this travel from the beginning of this calendar year to today has expensed $49,317 and this travel, by the way that could pay for the Liberation parade."

He added, "I don't control the mayor's as far as them accepting invitations to their sister cities, that's their own decision. When I go it is at their request that I come when I go I don't volunteer to go on my own."

San Nicolas also brought up the ongoing concern over the Liberation celebration. The mayors are scheduled to discuss those plans during their meeting tomorrow.