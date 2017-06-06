Man in police custody escapes from hospital

Guam Police are searching for a man who was in their custody but escaped while undergoing treatment at GRMC. Police attempted to pull over 46-year-old Robert Torralba who was spotted riding a motorcycle down Ysensong and Chalan Kotda in Dededo on June 1.

He lost control and crashed. He was arrested on multiple traffic violation and arrests warrants before being taken to the hospital for treatment. However, authorities say Torralba somehow escaped without getting clearance from the hospital.

He is facing charges of reckless driving, eluding police, resisting arrest, and multiple traffic violations. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Guam police at 472-8911.