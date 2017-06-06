Some tropical cyclone activity expected this year

The National Weather service says the island can expect more tropical cyclone activity in 2017 than last year, but thankfully not as much activity as we did in 2015. NWS Meteorologist Chip Guard spoke to KUAM today at the 2017 Tropical Cyclone, Disaster Preparedness and Climate Workshop where he gave us this year's typhoon predictions.

He told KUAM News, "There's probably a 50 percent chance we're going to get a strong tropical storm and a 15 percent chance we're going to get hit by a strong typhoon."

The 18-module workshop hosted by the Office of Homeland Security and the Office of Civil Defense - was a collaboration of both local and federal officials to learn weather patterns for the island, our risk and vulnerability to natural disasters and issues of climate change.

Next week, local and federal agencies will test their preparedness with a mock exercise - Typhoon Paksyo.