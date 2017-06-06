KUAM News Announces Operational Changes

GUAM, June 6, 2017 - Pacific Telestations LLC is proud to announce changes to its news department to meet the demands of growth to its evolving broadcast and digital production operation. Sabrina Salas Matanane is taking on a new role as Managing Director of KUAM News and Local Productions. In her new position she will oversee news, local productions, and content development for all of KUAM’s multi-media properties. Sabrina, who has been with KUAM News for almost 20 years, is excited to take on this new chapter, “We realize that people are getting their news and entertainment in a myriad of different ways now. Technology has forced us to evolve. People are watching KUAM all around the world and one of my responsibilities will be to enhance their viewing experience by providing engaging and interactive content. I’m looking forward to the future and the direction we are heading. I can’t wait for everyone to see the fresh and next level content we’re creating,” Matanane stated.

Matanane will still oversee the News Department and managing the day to day operations is Nick Delgado who has been named News Director. Delgado returned to KUAM in January 2017 after reporting stints in New Jersey and Texas. Delgado first worked at KUAM as the stations Investigative Reporter and Weekend Anchor from 2009 to 2012. He has a B.A. in Journalism Studies from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. “I’m very excited and thankful for the opportunity to lead Guam’s most watched news station. Since returning home, the community has really welcomed me with open arms,” Delgado said. “I look forward to showing our viewers across the world the next step in news coming out from Guam’s News Network. And it’s with our team’s passion and commitment, we will continue to provide quality journalism and a service you can always count on.”

Krystal Paco has been named as Assistant News Director and Joan Aguon Charfauros is taking on the role of Producer for KUAM News.

Pacific Telestations LLC Chief Operating Officer and Executive Producer Marie Calvo-Monge expressed her confidence in this new direction stating, "The strength of KUAM News lies in the dedicated and talented individuals that comprise our news team. We are confident they will continue to bring our island the best with their shared passion to tell the stories of our community in many different ways and on many different platforms!"

Chief Executive Officer Joey Calvo adds, "As Guam's news leader and an innovator of local broadcasting, we continually strive to raise the bar and make news and information more accessible to our community as their viewing and listening habits evolve. We have a great team who are receptive to these changes and will undoubtedly keep quality journalism and production at the heart of what we do."

Pacific Telestations LLC owns and operates KUAM TV8 and KUAM TV11, respectively the NBC and CBS affiliates for Guam and the CNMI. Additionally, the station group owns radio properties I-94 fm (93.9 FM), Isla63am (630 AM) and digital properties kuam.com and the KUAM News App. KUAM also provides and manages local programming for TVone on Docomo Pacific cable and Guams News Network (Channel 17) on GTA Teleguam cable. KUAM was founded in 1954 as Guam's first commercial broadcast station.