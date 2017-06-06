Armed Forces of the Philippines officials tour Civil Defense facilities

Speaker BJ Cruz is calling session tomorrow. On the agenda - at least three bills that each attempt to provide funding for Simon Sanchez High School. Over the past week, education officials have stressed that without the legislature's approval for funding for immediate repairs, the Yigo campus may face double-session in August. With this threat over their heads, Cruz said senators are working as quickly as they can. "We are doing it at the earliest possible day, we just finished...

