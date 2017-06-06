Armed Forces of the Philippines officials tour Civil Defense facilities

Armed Forces of the Philippines officials tour Civil Defense fac - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense played host to guests from the Armed Forces of the Philippines. According to Office of Civil Defense administrator Charles Esteves, they toured their facilities and highlighted their roles in emergency management.

