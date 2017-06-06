Cruz calls session to debate Sanchez High bills

Speaker BJ Cruz is calling session tomorrow. On the agenda - at least three bills that each attempt to provide funding for Simon Sanchez High School. Over the past week, education officials have stressed that without the legislature's approval for funding for immediate repairs, the Yigo campus may face double-session in August. With this threat over their heads, Cruz said senators are working as quickly as they can.

"We are doing it at the earliest possible day, we just finished one hearing last night, and my staff, everybody's transcribing so we can get the committee report in before tomorrow morning," he explained.

The bills up for discussion include Bills 35, 87, and 94, each that go up against competing interests. Session will begin Wednesday at 10AM.