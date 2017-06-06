Boot drive raises over $11,000 for American Red Cross of Guam - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Boot drive raises over $11,000 for American Red Cross of Guam

Big kudos to those who donated to last week's boot drive to benefit  the American Red Cross of Guam. Over $11,000 was raised.

While they're most known for assisting families through disasters including typhoons and house fires, Red Cross also does work to educate the community on disaster preparedness as well as provide trainings for lifesaving skills.

The boot drive was organized by the Lt. Governor's Office along with the island's safety agencies.

