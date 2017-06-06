United's annual Plane Pull set for June 24

The United Airlines Plane Pull event benefiting the American Cancer Society and Guam Cancer Care is scheduled for June 24th at the United Hangar in Tiyan. Registration for "Towing the Lines to Save Lives" has been ongoing with an entry fee of $600.00 for the friendly competition.

Competing teams will pull a United Boeing 737 aircraft weighing 145,000 a distance of 12-feet in the fastest time. 40 teams took part in last year's fund raising efforts, raising a total of $24,000. Since 2006 over $250,000 has been raised.

The event is opened to the public so come out and cheer on the teams. There will be activities for the kids, local entertainment and food concessions. Register by June 15th and join the fight against cancer with your family and coworkers.

First-place teams will receive two United roundtrip tickets to the U.S. via Honolulu. Winner of the Team Spirit Award gets two United roundtrip tickets to Asia or Micronesia.

Last year's Men's Division Winners: A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority, Guam - Team Airport Fuetsan Man Metgot - On it 24/7 (Pulling Force) with a time of 5.14 seconds

Co-Ed Division1st Place: United Fire Family sponsored by Committee to Elect Regine Biscoe Lee - with a time of 5.34 seconds