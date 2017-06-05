Jury selection underway for Mark Smith/Glenn Wong trial

Trial will resume as planned for money laundering and wire fraud defendants Mark Smith and Glenn Wong. In court on Tuesday, District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands Chief Judge Ramona Manglona denied defense's motion to dismiss the case on grounds defense couldn't access the government's discovery.

Again, the case revolves around Smith's former role as legal counsel for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority.

While serving as legal counsel for the agency, he's accused of profiting from the Section 8 program. According to court documents, he did this by transferring his rental properties to Wong, who moved the money back to Smith.

Jury selection is underway.

Once 12 jurors and 4 alternates are empanelled, the case will recess until June 20th when jurors will be sworn in and trial will begin.

Trial is anticipated to take three weeks.