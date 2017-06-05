GEC seeks $1.8M budget

We are about 14 months away from the primary election and the Guam Election Commission went before lawmakers today requesting more than $1.8 million for its budget.

Speaker BJ Cruz called the GEC's budget ingenious, but questioned the thousands of hours in overtime.

GEC executive director Maria Pangelinan defended preparations from the time candidates begin filing to the printing of the ballots and processing of off island ballots, as well as, election night is how they accrue so much OT.

The GEC also hopes to update its equipment to benefit voters. "We hope with the budget we can purchase universal access voting booths and that will give us universal access voting booths for every precinct. We purchased some and more later and this purchase will give us enough for every precinct. We get to retire the old ones which can be dangerous at times because it's hard to open and if the precinct official doesn't know how to open it's pretty heavy," she said.

The GEC anticipates a higher voter turnout during the upcoming gubernatorial election.