Mayors will meet about Liberation festivities

What's to come of this year's Liberation festivities? The Mayors Council of Guam scheduled to meet this week where they could finalize the plans that may answer that question still lingering.

It's time to celebrate 73 years since Guam was liberated - but the council and the Guam Liberation Historical Society say they're still in the planning stages. "Let's face it," argued Mayor Paul McDonald. "We are all stressed out. We don't know what to do and the governor's hands are tied, I guess."

Frustration that all started after public pushback that came following the construction of the carnival Casino on the Paseo grounds. The issue, MCOG president McDonald says, stalled progress. "It hasn't because that's still it the works because of the situation," he explained.

The situation is over Bill 50 now waiting for action by Governor Eddie Calvo. The measure gets rid of the casino at the carnival.

McDonald says the casino has been the major source of funding, saying, "This time we should have had a contract locked in already because we would have the funds but we don't because there is no funding source." Since the controversy, the Guam Liberation Historical Society's executive director stepped down. The government's federal programs administrator, Ray Blas, has taken on the job.

Though it's the only structure up so far at this year's carnival grounds, Blas tells KUAM today that he's working with the mayor's to ensure that the carnival goes on even if it's without the casino 0015

The mayors will meet this Wednesday in hopes of finalizing the Liberation festivities. Coincidentally, that's also the governor's deadline to act on Bill 50 or it will lapse into law.