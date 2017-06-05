Aguon proposes abolishing Guam Land Use Commission

Accusing a government commission of breaking the law, one local Senator wants to temporarily abolish the Guam Land Use Commission. The democrat lawmaker has introduced a bill that would do just that.

Citing a blatant disregard for the law, Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. today proposed Bill 109. The measure seeks to temporarily abolish the Guam Land Use Commission and turn their responsibilities over to the Office of the Governor for a period of one year - after which the commission would be reinstated.

"We need to recognize that we should never change the laws to accommodate the individuals who are in default of the laws," he explained. "You take a look at the decision of the commission members disregarding the advice of the assistant attorney general, who advised against a decision made against the decision made by the commission members in direct violation of Guam law presents a complicated issue."

In his bill, Aguon cites the commission should not disregard the law in their decision-making process. "It brings into question the commission members and their respect for the rule of law," added the veteran policymaker.

You've seen the flashy signs - this is just one of the controversies surrounding the Guam Land Use Commission. Last month, Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson declared electronic sign variances illegal and beyond the commission's authority for approval.

But according to GLUC chairman, John Arroyo, he feels the commission has been unfairly characterized and said while some of their decisions are not popular, they have never blatantly disregarded the law. "There has never been a situation that at least as far as I can remember of the commission where we have shown total and complete disregard for the law in making any of our decisions," Arroyo told KUAM News. "I strongly believe the decisions we have been made have been fair have been balance and have been made with the full consideration of the law."

Arroyo said he does not support the bill or what the legislation implies. The GLUC was also under scrutiny after they approved the building for a multi-million dollar high rise in Pago Bay.