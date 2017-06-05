DOE, SSHS teacher testify in support of Bill 94

One teacher has had enough...Wilhelmina Sharma, a 27-year teacher at Simon Sanchez High School, testified at the legislature today in support of Bill 94. The bill would provide at least $150,000 to the Department of Education from repealed raises for immediate repairs at the Home of the Sharks.

"We need facilities we can exist in and not have to worry about falling down. We need roofs that don't leak, we need books, we haven't had books in the FCS classes, we haven't had books for 14 years, we've had to Xerox our materials," Sharma explained. "What do you want us to do? Are you gonna give us to work with? Or are you just gonna sit on your butts?"

DOE leadership also testified in support of Bill 94. However speaker BJ Cruz and Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje grilled DOE officials on their efforts to spend money wisely and utilize existing resources. Speaker Cruz pointed out that DOE has yet to receive over $5 million the legislature appropriated to the department last fiscal year.