Kamalen Karidat now offers showers for island homeless

They're most known for feeding the homeless, but they're expanding their services. Kamalen Karidat now offers a shower program at the Kusinan Kamalen Karidat building in Hagatna.

Program director Doris Royal told KUAM News, "At this point in time we are offering showers Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 1:30. We find that right now we're averaging about seven people during the day coming in and taking advantage of the showers."

Kamalen Karidat is soliciting for donations of towels and hygiene products, including soaps, toothbrushes, and shavers.

If you would like to donate, call them at 472-4569 or 477-4569.