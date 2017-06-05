Pago Bay development issue heading to court

A lawsuit over a controversial high rise development in Pago Bay will be going to court. It was over half a year ago when local advocacy group Save Southern Guam asked the courts to review the Guam Land Use Commission's approval of a zoning variance for the Pago Bay Ocean Resort.

But Guam Wangfang Construction, the developer for the project, tried to dismiss the case, claiming Save Southern Guam missed the deadline for judicial review.

Judge Arthur Barcinas rejected the developer's request to throw out the case in a decision issued on June 1.