Women caught stealing from Kmart - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Women caught stealing from Kmart

Posted: Updated:

They were caught red handed at Kmart. On Sunday night, Andrea Christen Bamba and Dianne Appa Caesar were seen on store surveillance footage putting unpaid items in bags and walking out of the store.

Store staff confronted them upon exiting. Inside the bags were $550 worth of clothing and personal care items.

Both women were booked and confined.

Powered by Frankly