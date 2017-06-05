Rita Flores used prepaid phone to make bomb/shooting threat to court

More has been revealed about the woman who allegedly phoned in a bomb threat and active shooter at the Judiciary of Guam last week.

Court documents state caller I.D. traced the phone number to a prepaid cell phone owned by 23-year-old Rita Camacho Flores. Flores allegedly called the court stating three bombs would go off followed by a shooting.

Court documents also provide a motive - Flores was scheduled to self-surrender that day but failed to appear for her court hearing. Upon arrest, she denied the allegations.