Problems mount for Southern High

While all the spotlight has been on the Home of the Sharks recently, superintendent Jon Fernandez toured Southern High School this morning, making it clear that the Home of the Dolphins has its share of facility issues.

What was a $100 million brand new campus twenty years ago is now a headache for DOE. In Building 4000 there are over half a dozen holes in the ceiling stemming from a fire that plagued the school earlier this year. The cafeteria also faces issues such as a leak that was found in the kitchen area this morning according to Fernandez, this issue should be addressed by the food vendor Sodexo.

"And here at the school pool that's been abandoned for several years, it constantly floods with rain water needing to be pumped out," he said. Fernandez toured the Santa Rita campus Monday morning as part of annual school readiness efforts that will continue with subsequent tours of secondary schools over the next few weeks.

"What I'm doing right now is trying to diagnose some of the biggest issues that we're going to have and then through the course of the summer monitor and make sure those issues are addressed," he added.

DOE works with approximately half a million dollars to get all 42 schools ready to welcome students back to school in August. However Fernandez said that money can only cover minor repairs like painting, and is unable to address larger issues, like the air-conditioning overhaul needed at the Southern High fine arts auditorium and gymnasium.

"We have a plan to get the air conditioners up and running by the beginning of the school year," he confirmed.

Other priorities which won't be fixed any time soon include the school's Olympic sized swimming pool. Fernandez hopes to work with the private sector to review how community partnerships may be able to help revamp the pool in the future. "Over the years there have been worse conditions at the school as far as AC's down, lights needing replacement; the condition of the classrooms...what I saw was pretty good compared to what we've seen in the past," he said.

Some positive news is that fire alarms and canopies are being replaced and repaired at the school thanks to 1 million dollars received from the Department of Interior. He also toured Oceanview middle school today, and plans to visit several other campuses this week.