Driver accused of death of cyclist enters plea agreement

Driver accused of death of cyclist enters plea agreement

The driver charged for the death of cyclist Eric Bell enters a plea agreement with the government.

On Friday, Eddie J.T. Camacho pleaded guilty to negligent homicide. He faces anywhere from nine months to two years jail time.

Exactly one year ago, Bell was walking his bike along a Dededo crosswalk when he was struck by a car. Sentencing is set for July 27.

