Warning alert system tested throughout Guam

Did you hear the sirens go off today? Well, it was only a test.

Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense completed testing its 15 All Hazard Alert Warning System sirens around 10 this morning.

The system includes a pre-scripted voice message followed by wailing sirens and warning sounds.

They will be conducting more tests on a quarterly basis to ensure they work in the event of an emergency.

US Naval Base Guam conducted its monthly routine testing today, as well.