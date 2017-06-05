Murder suspect's trial pushed back

Trial for murder suspect, Mallo Mangof Sally, couldn't start today as planned.

In court on Monday, Judge Maria Cenzon granted the government's motion for continuance. As reported, the FBI is currently conducting DNA analysis on the physical evidence that could potentially prove Sally's innocence.

Sally along with co-defendant A-Last Simiron are charged with the aggravated murder of Gilbert Alvarez, Jr. who was beaten and left for dead on a Mangilao road earlier this year. Because the two defendants can't agree on an alibi, the court severed their cases. Sally will face a jury first with Simiron to follow.

DNA analysis is anticipated to be complete by late August. A status hearing for both defendants is set on July 25.