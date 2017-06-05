Share your rainbow and you could be the next KUAM Cover Shot

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
They're most known for feeding the homeless, but they're expanding their services. Kamalen Karidat now offers a shower program at the Kusinan Kamalen Karidat building in Hagatna.More >>
It was over half a year ago when local advocacy group Save Southern Guam asked the courts to review the Guam Land Use Commission's approval of a zoning variance for the Pago Bay Ocean Resort.More >>
They were caught red handed at Kmart. On Sunday night, Andrea Christen Bamba and Dianne Appa Caesar were seen on store surveillance footage putting unpaid items in bags and walking out of the store.More >>
Court documents state caller I.D. traced the phone number to a prepaid cell phone owned by 23-year-old Rita Camacho Flores. Flores allegedly called the court stating three bombs would go off followed by a shooting.More >>
Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes is at loss for words. On Friday, more clergy sex abuse cases were filed in the District Court of Guam.More >>
The driver charged for the death of cyclist Eric Bell enters a plea agreement with the government.More >>
Did you hear the sirens go off today? Well, it was only a test.More >>
Trial for murder suspect, Mallo Mangof Sally, couldn't start today as planned. In court on Monday, Judge Maria Cenzon granted the government's motion for continuance.More >>
