Share your rainbow and you could be the next KUAM Cover Shot

June is Pride Month, celebrating the diversity of LGBT people everywhere. So because Guamanians embrace diversity and uniqueness and share the island love with everyone we meet, to show our community's support for Pride Month we're putting out a special request for our KUAM Cover Shot this month: we want you to capture something else we have in abundance on Guam - a rainbow! Message us on our Messenger inbox your images of rainbows and tag them with #KUAMCoverShots and your work could be featured as our cover image on our Facebook page!

Thanks, and remember the most important thing of all: love wins!