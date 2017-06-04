Two Guam baseball players will suit-up for Taft College - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Two Guam baseball players will suit-up for Taft College

Posted: Updated:

Congratulations to two local baseball players who recently signed letters of intent to play baseball at the next level. Kenji McCarthy and Thomas Perez will be attending Taft College in California. The signing was held at Chili's Restaurant.

The Cougars finished 8-17 in the Central Valley Conference. Both players are looking forward to major in Engineering.

Powered by Frankly