More than 70 Special Olympians participate in aquatics event

Special Olympics Guam held their 41st Annual Aquatics event over the weekend at the Hagatna Pool. About 72 swimmers competed in the 50-meter free style and 25-meter kick board events. Athletes trained for 8 weeks under the supervision of their coaches putting in the work to prepare for the competition.

Aaron Evans, Navy Volunteer, told KUAM Sports, "I came to help out and it gets me out of the house and to do some good and help some people out. It's my first time and I like it, I like to see people get out and have some fun. It makes me feel good because I see them and I know they are happy and they are doing stuff they love and everyone is happy."

Elementary, middle school and adult competitors trained on the basic skills of swimming on Saturdays during 2-hour practice sessions. Medals were given out to the top 3 winners in each event but all of the Special Olympic athletes went home with an award for their accomplishments.

Frank Florig with Special Olympics Guam added, "This event wouldn't be possible if we didn't have the support of Parks and Recreation. They have closed this side of the pool, the shallow side for 8-weeks. And yesterday they closed it half day so we could prepare and set up our canopies. Today it's closed the whole day so we don't rush through the events. So that is first and foremost is that we get the support from Department of Parks and Recs. We also get the support of DISID who is our partners.

There was also food provided for the athletes, volunteers, coaches, family and friends who attended this year's event.