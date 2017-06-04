GPD: Seagraves died from gunshots to head and upper torso

Guam police releasing new details into the homicide investigation involving Steven Seagraves.

Late Friday, investigators say Seagraves died from a gunshot to the head and to his upper torso. In April, he led Guam police on a high-speed chase from Barrigada to Dededo before he was killed a shootout with police.

Authorities recovered a Smith and Wesson .9 mm handgun they later learned was owned and stolen more than 20 years ago from then police officer Ray Tenorio, the Lt. Governor of Guam. GPD's internal affairs investigation is ongoing.