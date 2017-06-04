"Winning Formula" educational model taught to island teachers - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

More than 24 teachers and professionals provided the Winning Formula - a special training at the Department of Youth Affairs. The Winning Formula was created by Dr. Laura Torres Souder to help parents, professionals, and teachers develop a literacy and language rich environment for student success.

Dr. Souder and her husband, Dr. Samuel Betances, provide the training throughout the U.S. and its territories.

