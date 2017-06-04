Inmates responsible for Meno beating; DOC officer to have hearing tomorrow

A criminal investigation into the brutal beating of detainee Justin Meno shows that other inmates were responsible. That information coming out of the Guam Police Department who has been investigating the March attack at DepCor's Post 6 max unit.

Though details as to who is actually involved have not yet been released. Post 6 inmates had been walking freely outside of their cells the day Meno was found badly beaten.

Four corrections officers have received adverse action following an internal affairs investigation into the incident. Two have since filed an appeal with the Civil Service Commission. One of them, DepCor Lt. MaryHelen Lizama who is fighting her letter of reprimand, is will have a hearing on tomorrow afternoon.