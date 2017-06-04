Alert system being tested Monday from 10am-12pm - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Alert system being tested Monday from 10am-12pm

Posted: Updated:

GHS/OCD to Conduct Testing of the All Hazards Alert Warning System
 
The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) will test the All Hazards Alert Warning System (AHAWS) from fifteen (15) locations on Monday, June 5, 2017 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.
 
The following are a list of siren sites to be tested:
 
1.      GHS/OCD facility
2.      Agat Marina
3.      JFK High School
4.      Talofofo Elementary School
5.      Asan Mayor's Office
6.      Pago Bay A-Frame South End
7.      Inarajan Elementary School
8.      Yona Mayor's Office
9.      Ft. Soledad, Umatac
10.  GWA Pump Station, Merizo
11.  Ija Agricultural Station, Inarajan
12.  Port Authority of Guam
13.  Agat Senior Citizen's Center
14.  Hotel Nikko Guam
15.  Tamuning Mayor’s Officer
 
Residents and motorists surrounding these sites can expect to hear pre-scripted voice messaging announcing the test, wailing sirens and warning sounds. Future tests of the AHAWS sites will be conducted on a quarterly basis. More information regarding the scheduled test dates will be provided.
 

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Alert system being tested Monday from 10am-12pm

    Alert system being tested Monday from 10am-12pm

    The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense will test the All Hazards Alert Warning System (AHAWS) from fifteen (15) locations on Monday, June 5, 2017 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.   

    More >>

    The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense will test the All Hazards Alert Warning System (AHAWS) from fifteen (15) locations on Monday, June 5, 2017 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.   

    More >>

  • Credit-recovery program helps students catch up and graduate

    Credit-recovery program helps students catch up and graduate

    JP Torres Success Academy graduated a total of 52 students on Thursday, meaning 50 slots will likely open up for next school year.

    More >>

    JP Torres Success Academy graduated a total of 52 students on Thursday, meaning 50 slots will likely open up for next school year.

    More >>

  • Emergency alert system test set for Monday

    Emergency alert system test set for Monday

    Don't be alarmed come Monday if you hear sirens in your village. Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense will be testing the All Hazards Alert Warning System from 15 different location. 

    More >>

    Don't be alarmed come Monday if you hear sirens in your village. Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense will be testing the All Hazards Alert Warning System from 15 different location. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly