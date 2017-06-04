Alert system being tested Monday from 10am-12pm

GHS/OCD to Conduct Testing of the All Hazards Alert Warning System



The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) will test the All Hazards Alert Warning System (AHAWS) from fifteen (15) locations on Monday, June 5, 2017 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.



The following are a list of siren sites to be tested:



1. GHS/OCD facility

2. Agat Marina

3. JFK High School

4. Talofofo Elementary School

5. Asan Mayor's Office

6. Pago Bay A-Frame South End

7. Inarajan Elementary School

8. Yona Mayor's Office

9. Ft. Soledad, Umatac

10. GWA Pump Station, Merizo

11. Ija Agricultural Station, Inarajan

12. Port Authority of Guam

13. Agat Senior Citizen's Center

14. Hotel Nikko Guam

15. Tamuning Mayor’s Officer



Residents and motorists surrounding these sites can expect to hear pre-scripted voice messaging announcing the test, wailing sirens and warning sounds. Future tests of the AHAWS sites will be conducted on a quarterly basis. More information regarding the scheduled test dates will be provided.

