Alert system being tested Monday from 10am-12pm

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense will test the All Hazards Alert Warning System (AHAWS) from fifteen (15) locations on Monday, June 5, 2017 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.More >>
The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense will test the All Hazards Alert Warning System (AHAWS) from fifteen (15) locations on Monday, June 5, 2017 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.More >>
JP Torres Success Academy graduated a total of 52 students on Thursday, meaning 50 slots will likely open up for next school year.More >>
JP Torres Success Academy graduated a total of 52 students on Thursday, meaning 50 slots will likely open up for next school year.More >>
Don't be alarmed come Monday if you hear sirens in your village. Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense will be testing the All Hazards Alert Warning System from 15 different location.More >>
Don't be alarmed come Monday if you hear sirens in your village. Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense will be testing the All Hazards Alert Warning System from 15 different location.More >>
Congratulations to Notre Dame High School's mock trial team. The team won the 2017 Larry Bakko Professionalism and Civility Award at the National High School Mock Trial Championship in Hartford, Connecticut.More >>
Congratulations to Notre Dame High School's mock trial team. The team won the 2017 Larry Bakko Professionalism and Civility Award at the National High School Mock Trial Championship in Hartford, Connecticut.More >>
A man that led Guam police on a high speed chase before he was killed in a police shootout in April was hit by multiple gunshots.More >>
A man that led Guam police on a high speed chase before he was killed in a police shootout in April was hit by multiple gunshots.More >>
Post 6 inmates at the Department of Corrections had been walking freely outside of their cells the day detainee Justin Meno was found badly beaten inside the special housing unit’s east wing yard area.More >>
Post 6 inmates at the Department of Corrections had been walking freely outside of their cells the day detainee Justin Meno was found badly beaten inside the special housing unit’s east wing yard area.More >>