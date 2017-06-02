GPD: Cops fatality shot Seagraves multiple times - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GPD: Cops fatality shot Seagraves multiple times

Posted: Updated:

A man that led Guam police on a high speed chase before he was killed in a police shootout in April was hit by multiple gunshots. Authorities released the details of the autopsy performed on the suspect, Steven Seagraves, Friday evening. He had been shot in the head, the upper torso and on his right leg, the autopsy report stated.

It was on April 21, police responded to a report of a man with a gun outside the House of Liberty game room in Barrigada. The suspect, driving a Sentra, then led police on a high-speed chase up north, while shooting at the officers giving chase.

He then ran off the roadway on Biradan Langhet before more shots rang out. Seagraves was killed during the shootout with police.

Investigators recovered a Smith and Wesson .9mm handgun and numerous expended and unexpended ammunition inside the car he had been driving.

An internal affairs investigation into the incident is ongoing.                       

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • GPD: Cops fatality shot Seagraves multiple times

    GPD: Cops fatality shot Seagraves multiple times

    A man that led Guam police on a high speed chase before he was killed in a police shootout in April was hit by multiple gunshots.

    More >>

    A man that led Guam police on a high speed chase before he was killed in a police shootout in April was hit by multiple gunshots.

    More >>

  • Police: Inmates attacked detainee Justin Meno inside DepCor Max Unit

    Police: Inmates attacked detainee Justin Meno inside DepCor Max Unit

    Post 6 inmates at the Department of Corrections had been walking freely outside of their cells the day detainee Justin Meno was found badly beaten inside the special housing unit’s east wing yard area.

    More >>

    Post 6 inmates at the Department of Corrections had been walking freely outside of their cells the day detainee Justin Meno was found badly beaten inside the special housing unit’s east wing yard area.

    More >>

  • Admin investigation into Dededo hostage situation ongoing

    Admin investigation into Dededo hostage situation ongoing

    A suspect who held police at bay for several hours at a home in Dededo back in April remains behind bars, but the GPD administrative investigation into the incident has yet to be completed. On April 30, Vincent Siguenza Cruz, was spotted by authorities in the Astumbo area. He was wanted into connection to the Dairy Mart robbery in Mangilao. Cruz allegedly led police on a chase after they attempted to pull him over on Swamp road. He even opened fire on officers giving chase. Cruz the...More >>
    A suspect who held police at bay for several hours at a home in Dededo back in April remains behind bars, but the GPD administrative investigation into the incident has yet to be completed. On April 30, Vincent Siguenza Cruz, was spotted by authorities in the Astumbo area. He was wanted into connection to the Dairy Mart robbery in Mangilao. Cruz allegedly led police on a chase after they attempted to pull him over on Swamp road. He even opened fire on officers giving chase. Cruz the...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly