GPD: Cops fatality shot Seagraves multiple times

A man that led Guam police on a high speed chase before he was killed in a police shootout in April was hit by multiple gunshots.More >>
Post 6 inmates at the Department of Corrections had been walking freely outside of their cells the day detainee Justin Meno was found badly beaten inside the special housing unit’s east wing yard area.More >>
A Tumon purse snatching was unsuccessful thanks to a nearby G4S security guard. Jose Cruz, Jr. was on the job when he saw the suspect pull the purse off a woman waiting at the bus stop.More >>
We are now less than a day away from the start of the Guam Live International Music Festival. We caught up with nearly all of the performers today during a press junket at PIC in Tumon.More >>
With the event of this weekend being the 3rd Guam Live International Music Festival, helpful accommodations have been made to shuttle (literally) concertgoers to and from Ypao Beach Park.More >>
