GPD: Cops fatality shot Seagraves multiple times

A man that led Guam police on a high speed chase before he was killed in a police shootout in April was hit by multiple gunshots. Authorities released the details of the autopsy performed on the suspect, Steven Seagraves, Friday evening. He had been shot in the head, the upper torso and on his right leg, the autopsy report stated.

It was on April 21, police responded to a report of a man with a gun outside the House of Liberty game room in Barrigada. The suspect, driving a Sentra, then led police on a high-speed chase up north, while shooting at the officers giving chase.

He then ran off the roadway on Biradan Langhet before more shots rang out. Seagraves was killed during the shootout with police.

Investigators recovered a Smith and Wesson .9mm handgun and numerous expended and unexpended ammunition inside the car he had been driving.

An internal affairs investigation into the incident is ongoing.