Police: Inmates attacked detainee Justin Meno inside DepCor Max Unit

Post 6 inmates at the Department of Corrections had been walking freely outside of their cells the day detainee Justin Meno was found badly beaten inside the special housing unit’s east wing yard area. Guam police released few details into their criminal investigation Friday evening.

In April, inmates flooded the wing and had been released from their cells to clean it up. It was at that period that Meno was attacked by several unidentified other inmates while he was in the yard area, police said.

Meno suffered from severe head injuries and had been fighting for his life since the attack.

Four corrections officers have received adverse action since the incident. No arrests have been made.

GPD’s criminal investigation section has conducted multiple interviews and the case remains under investigation. Meantime, Meno’s medical condition has improved and he has since been taken off life support and is breathing on his own.                       

