Admin investigation into Dededo hostage situation ongoing

A suspect who held police at bay for several hours at a home in Dededo back in April remains behind bars, but the GPD administrative investigation into the incident has yet to be completed.

On April 30, Vincent Siguenza Cruz, was spotted by authorities in the Astumbo area. He was wanted into connection to the Dairy Mart robbery in Mangilao.

Cruz allegedly led police on a chase after they attempted to pull him over on Swamp road. He even opened fire on officers giving chase. Cruz then came to a stop on Chalan Tumates where he fired off 10 rounds at responding officers, police said.

He then forced his way into a home on Chalan Natibu where he held a family of five hostage for several hours.

One of the victims had been able to take down the suspect, as GPD SWAT forced their way into the home to arrest him.

Cruz has since pleaded not guilty to charges in a superseding indictment handed down against him last month.

He has been indicted on charges of home invasion, attempted murder, aggravated assault, terrorizing, kidnapping and burglary. Each of the charges included a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He is also charged with criminal trespass.