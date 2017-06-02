Woman arrested in connection to bomb, shooting threat against Superior Court of Guam

A 23-year-old woman from Pagat, Mangilao was arrested in connection to a bomb threat and threat of a shooting made against the Superior Court of Guam. Police spokesperson Capt. Kim Santos says that on May 31st Rita Camacho Flores allegedly threatened there were three bombs in the building and there would be a shooting. A police investigation revealed that Flores had missed her court hearings and was remanded to the Department of Corrections the day of the bomb threat. She was on pre-trial release on drug charges from March of this year. Flores was booked and confined for Terroristic Conduct.