Two Arrested After Drug Raid In Merizo

Two men are under arrest after a search warrant was carried out in Merizo on Friday. Lawrence Naputi, 56, of Merizo, is charged with illegal possession of a schedule II controlled substance, distribution of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of schedule I controlled substance. Joseph Dominic Mathew Delia, 34, of Merizo, is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, intent to distribute and an arrest warrant.

The Mandana Drug Task Force along with GPD SWAT/ K9 executed multiple search warrants in the village of Merizo on Friday, GPD spokesperson Captain Kim Santos said.

Police seized an undisclosed amount of meth, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia. The search was a result of collaboration between the community and the police in combating illegal drug trafficking and drug use throughout the island, she said. The pair have been booked and confined.