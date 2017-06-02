Guam Live performers excited to entertain, thrill crowd - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam Live performers excited to entertain, thrill crowd

Posted: Updated:

We are now less than a day away from the start of the Guam Live International Music Festival. We caught up with nearly all of the performers today during a press junket at PIC in Tumon.

Entertainers like MAGIC!, Sammy J, The John Dank Show, Spawnbreezie and more shared with us how they will leave the crowd at Ypao with an ultimate music experience to remember.

Spawnbreezie said, "Hafa Adai! Our first time here was a few years back we didn't know what to expect and finally we have this opportunity to return and share our music but more importantly share good vibes and good energy with the people of Guam."

If you didn't get your tickets yet, you can grab them at all 76 Circle K locations or online at Guam - live dot com. The show is tomorrow at the Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park. Doors open at 2pm and the first show gets going at 4pm.

