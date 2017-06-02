Rlene Steffy's I Tinaotao Marianas celebrates DVD sets release

It's a television show you won't find anywhere else locally. We're talking about Rlene Steffy's I Tinaotao Marianas or the People of the Marianas.

Last night, a celebration was held to commemorate the release of her DVD sets of season one and two. I Tinaotao Marianas has been broadcasting on the stations of KUAM for the past three years and is currently in its third season. You can purchase her DVD's at Two Lovers Point.

Meanwhile, you're definitely going to want to catch Monday's episode of Cruising with KUAM. Sabrina will be interviewing Rlene who talks about her time as a radio show host, investigative journalist, about her faith and her family. Cruising with KUAM air Monday at 6:30 pm on TV8.