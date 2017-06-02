Spawnbreezie looking forward to sharing music, good vibes at Guam LIVE

We are now less than a day away from the start of the Guam LIVE international music festival... We caught up with nearly all of the performers today during a press junket at PIC in Tumon. Entertainers like MAGIC!, Sammy J, The John Dank Show, Spawnbreezie and more shared with us how they will leave the crowd at Ypao with an ultimate music experience to remember.

Spawnbreezie told KUAM News, "Hafa Adai! Our first time here was a few years back. We didn't know what to expect and finally, we have this opportunity to return and share our music but more importantly share good vibes and good energy with the people of Guam."

If you didn't get your tickets yet, you can grab them at all 76 Circle K locations or online at Guam-live.com The show is tomorrow at the Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park. Doors open at 2 pm and the first show gets going at 4 pm.