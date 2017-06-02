JP Torres students author graduating song

It was a premier like no other. Late Thursday afternoon, during the school's graduation ceremony, students at J.P. Torres Success Academy performed their very first school song - written and produced by the student body themselves.

It's just one of the many ways the untraditional school is rebranding themselves to something more, thanks to help from some very talented community members.

It has all the makings of a hit song. And it's the first school song for J.P. Torres Success Academy.

Once known as an alternative school for students with behavioral issues is changing its reputation.

Now the Santa Rita school offers a credit-recovery program to cater to students who are short credits needed to earn their diploma - students like 19-year-old Devin-Shane Duenas. "I don't have a discipline problem. It's just I've been through some stuff," said Duenas. "Even the first days of school, the teachers let us know that they didn't have to be here but they're here for a reason - because they care about us. They care about the future. Because we are the future, pretty much."

One of those teachers is Ben Nangauta, his subject - Music. Last semester, they came up with the project to write their very first school song.

"Since I got there, Mr. Dexter Fullo, his thing was to rebrand the school from alternative school to JP Torres Success Academy, what better way to rebrand it, then music. It's the voice of the students," he shared.

His students wrote the lyrics and melody. All that was left was to record it - and they did with the help of Playhouse Studios owner Rachael Esteves. Working with school administration, they found a way for participating students to earn service learning credits.

"So Ben and the students, they actually built a recording studio out of an old closet," she told KUAM News. "I brought gear from the studio and we recorded the whole song in Ben's classroom, room number five."

The song premiered at the school's graduation on Thursday. Cheers and tears followed - proof the song is as good as gold.

For Duenas, it's a testament to how he's re-writing his future. "That song just gets us more because all of us have come together. It means something to all of us," he said.

While he didn't graduate with the Class of 2017, he's excited to earn his diploma and attend college. "I want to go to college and then hopefully then there's so many things I want to do," he said.