No hard feelings between Ada towards senator - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

No hard feelings between Ada towards senator

Posted: Updated:

After a heated exchange at the Guam Congress Building on Thursday, Guam Education Board Chair Peter Alecxis Ada said he doesn't have any hard feelings against Senator Mike San Nicolas over the difference of opinion on how to address one of the island's neediest schools.

Senators grilled Department of Education leadership over two bills that would give the department half a million dollars for Simon Sanchez High School Thursday. In particular, Senator Mike San Nicolas singled out Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada, chastising him for the board's testimony and resolution in favor of Bill 87, all while remaining silent on bills including his opposing bill 35.

"You need to be consistent," he shared. "If you're going to be getting involved in the legislative process in order to solve DOE's problems, then get involved when they're actually solving the problems."

"My bill to get you money for the architectural engineering is yet another solution to our very, very bad financial situation, spending money wisely for a new Simon Sanchez, silence also on that is the board going to be entertaining a resolution to support Bills 28 or Bills 58, and if I introduce a bill to fix your TEFT problem will I get a resolution for that too? Or is it just going to be for something like this that's so temporary?"

Ada responded that the board is focused on addressing an immediate need to avoid double session, something he thinks Bill 87 will do. Bill 35 also raises procurement issues after the AG said the bill could force the existing RFP to change.

Meanwhile for Ada, he said he doesn't take it personal, saying, "To be quite frank with you, it had been brought to my attention by several senators that they were asking for an apology for some of the comments that he had made. And I said don't worry, I have thick skin but a few senators have called me and apologized,"

Meanwhile Ada said he continues to focus on how best to address potential double session, noting that even if money is provided for the immediate repairs, they likely won't be completed by the time the school year starts. He hopes the process will move as fast as possible.

"I'm seriously thinking of discussing with my board members, should we ask the governor to call a special session to address if it is going to pass, Bill number 87 and Bill 94 by Senator Lee," he said.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Rlene Steffy's I Tinaotao Marianas celebrates DVD sets release

    Rlene Steffy's I Tinaotao Marianas celebrates DVD sets release

    Rlene Steffy's I Tinaotao Marianas celebrates DVD sets release

    It's a television show you won't find anywhere else locally. We're talking about Rlene Steffy's I Tinaotao Marianas or the People of the Marianas. Last night, a celebration was held to commemorate the release of her DVD sets of season one and two. I Tinaotao Marianas has been broadcasting on the stations of KUAM for the past three years and is currently in its third season. You can purchase her DVD's at Two Lovers Point. Meanwhile, you're definitely going to want to catch Monday's e...More >>
    It's a television show you won't find anywhere else locally. We're talking about Rlene Steffy's I Tinaotao Marianas or the People of the Marianas. Last night, a celebration was held to commemorate the release of her DVD sets of season one and two. I Tinaotao Marianas has been broadcasting on the stations of KUAM for the past three years and is currently in its third season. You can purchase her DVD's at Two Lovers Point. Meanwhile, you're definitely going to want to catch Monday's e...More >>

  • Parking at JFK with shuttle service available for Guam Live

    Parking at JFK with shuttle service available for Guam Live

    With the event of this weekend being the 3rd Guam Live International Music Festival, helpful accommodations have been made to shuttle (literally) concertgoers to and from Ypao Beach Park.

    More >>

    With the event of this weekend being the 3rd Guam Live International Music Festival, helpful accommodations have been made to shuttle (literally) concertgoers to and from Ypao Beach Park.

    More >>

  • Spawnbreezie looking forward to sharing music, good vibes at Guam LIVE

    Spawnbreezie looking forward to sharing music, good vibes at Guam LIVE

    Spawnbreezie looking forward to sharing music, good vibes at Guam LIVE

    We are now less than a day away from the start of the Guam LIVE international music festival... We caught up with nearly all of the performers today during a press junket at PIC in Tumon. Entertainers like MAGIC!, Sammy J, The John Dank Show, Spawnbreezie and more shared with us how they will leave the crowd at Ypao with an ultimate music experience to remember. Spawnbreezie told KUAM News, "Hafa Adai! Our first time here was a few years back. We didn't know what to expect and f...More >>
    We are now less than a day away from the start of the Guam LIVE international music festival... We caught up with nearly all of the performers today during a press junket at PIC in Tumon. Entertainers like MAGIC!, Sammy J, The John Dank Show, Spawnbreezie and more shared with us how they will leave the crowd at Ypao with an ultimate music experience to remember. Spawnbreezie told KUAM News, "Hafa Adai! Our first time here was a few years back. We didn't know what to expect and f...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly