No hard feelings between Ada towards senator

After a heated exchange at the Guam Congress Building on Thursday, Guam Education Board Chair Peter Alecxis Ada said he doesn't have any hard feelings against Senator Mike San Nicolas over the difference of opinion on how to address one of the island's neediest schools.

Senators grilled Department of Education leadership over two bills that would give the department half a million dollars for Simon Sanchez High School Thursday. In particular, Senator Mike San Nicolas singled out Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada, chastising him for the board's testimony and resolution in favor of Bill 87, all while remaining silent on bills including his opposing bill 35.

"You need to be consistent," he shared. "If you're going to be getting involved in the legislative process in order to solve DOE's problems, then get involved when they're actually solving the problems."

"My bill to get you money for the architectural engineering is yet another solution to our very, very bad financial situation, spending money wisely for a new Simon Sanchez, silence also on that is the board going to be entertaining a resolution to support Bills 28 or Bills 58, and if I introduce a bill to fix your TEFT problem will I get a resolution for that too? Or is it just going to be for something like this that's so temporary?"

Ada responded that the board is focused on addressing an immediate need to avoid double session, something he thinks Bill 87 will do. Bill 35 also raises procurement issues after the AG said the bill could force the existing RFP to change.

Meanwhile for Ada, he said he doesn't take it personal, saying, "To be quite frank with you, it had been brought to my attention by several senators that they were asking for an apology for some of the comments that he had made. And I said don't worry, I have thick skin but a few senators have called me and apologized,"

Meanwhile Ada said he continues to focus on how best to address potential double session, noting that even if money is provided for the immediate repairs, they likely won't be completed by the time the school year starts. He hopes the process will move as fast as possible.

"I'm seriously thinking of discussing with my board members, should we ask the governor to call a special session to address if it is going to pass, Bill number 87 and Bill 94 by Senator Lee," he said.