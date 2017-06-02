Initially thought to be terror attack, Manila incident possibly - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Initially thought to be terror attack, Manila incident possibly was casino robbery

One dead and more than 50 injured after a dramatic siege at Resorts World Manila early Friday. In the Philippines, what many initially feared was a suspected terror attack at Resorts World Manila is now believed to be a robbery attempt on the casino.

The drama began at around midnight local time, 2:00 am Guam time.  Resorts World Manila is a sprawling integrated resort complex that is frequented by Guamanians. Many patients who travel to Manila for health care at St. Luke's Medical center are housed at Resorts World properties.  Initial reports indicated several gunmen stormed the second floor of the casino. witnesses who managed to escape said they heard gunshots and one of the gunmen set fire to gaming tables that filled the room with heavy smoke. 

Early reports indicated that ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack. SWAT teams from the Philippine national police and other forces arrived on scene to secure the perimeter.  The US Embassy tweeted a warning to U.S. Citizens to avoid the area and monitor local media for updates.

Guests in the hotels directly beside the casino were evacuated, and others staying further away were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.  Police chief Ronald Dela Rosa later announced in a live press briefing that he believed it was the work of a lone gunman, and robbery and not terrorism was the motive.

The suspect's body was found with a backpack carrying an estimated 113 million Pesos ($2.2 million) in gaming chips.

The attack came on the heels of a terroristic attack in Mindanao province that prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law in the southern, predominantly Muslim main island.  However, no links have been established with Friday's attack. 

Resorts World Manila officials deferred comments to the Philippine National Police, but in earlier statements indicated no hotel guests were harmed.

