Phone numbers for those trying to reach family in Manila

It's a television show you won't find anywhere else locally. We're talking about Rlene Steffy's I Tinaotao Marianas or the People of the Marianas. Last night, a celebration was held to commemorate the release of her DVD sets of season one and two. I Tinaotao Marianas has been broadcasting on the stations of KUAM for the past three years and is currently in its third season. You can purchase her DVD's at Two Lovers Point. Meanwhile, you're definitely going to want to catch Monday's e...

With the event of this weekend being the 3rd Guam Live International Music Festival, helpful accommodations have been made to shuttle (literally) concertgoers to and from Ypao Beach Park.

Spawnbreezie looking forward to sharing music, good vibes at Guam LIVE

We are now less than a day away from the start of the Guam LIVE international music festival... We caught up with nearly all of the performers today during a press junket at PIC in Tumon. Entertainers like MAGIC!, Sammy J, The John Dank Show, Spawnbreezie and more shared with us how they will leave the crowd at Ypao with an ultimate music experience to remember. Spawnbreezie told KUAM News, "Hafa Adai! Our first time here was a few years back. We didn't know what to expect and f... More >>