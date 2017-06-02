June celebrated as Philippine Independence Month

Acting Governor Ray Tenorio also declared the month of June as Philippine Independence Month. It was 119 years ago when General Emilio Aguinaldo proclaimed the sovereignty of the Philippines from Spain.

Filipino Community of Guam President Norman Analista said, "What needs to happen today for modern Filipinos we no longer need to fight with guns and knives but rather our weapon is to become educated and that's the way we can continue to cultivate progress. I think that the modern day Filipino needs to think how can we embrace our culture and our uniqueness in the global society so that we stop trying to be like other ethnic groups rater than embrace what makes us uniquely Pinoy."

The FCG has several events planned including the Philippine Independence Ball scheduled for June 16th. There will also be a Tagalog mass at the cathedral on the 18th as well as the Pista Sa Nayon featuring a raffle of a 2017 Honda Civic at the Micronesia Mall.